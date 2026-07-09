Robert Gouveia, Esq: Judge BLOCKS Georgia Election Subpoena in 2020 Fight
A federal judge blocks the DOJ’s subpoena seeking Fulton County 2020 election records, halting access to names and information of election workers as the legal battle over the investigation continues.
Jul 09, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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