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Robert Gouveia, Esq: Judge BLOCKS Georgia Election Subpoena in 2020 Fight
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Robert Gouveia, Esq: Judge BLOCKS Georgia Election Subpoena in 2020 Fight

A federal judge blocks the DOJ’s subpoena seeking Fulton County 2020 election records, halting access to names and information of election workers as the legal battle over the investigation continues.
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Decisive Liberty
Jul 09, 2026

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