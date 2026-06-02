Road to Liberty: Lafayette Comes to Help America

Marie-Joseph Paul Yves Roch Gilbert du Motier, Marquis de Lafayette, was a French aristocrat, military officer, and politician, born on September 6, 1757, in Chavaniac, France.

He descended from a noble family known for its courage, with ancestors who served alongside Joan of Arc.

Lafayette's father, Michel Louis Christophe Roch Gilbert Paulette du Motier, Marquis de La Fayette, a colonel of grenadiers, died in the Battle of Minden in 1759.

By 1770, Lafayette inherited a substantial fortune after the deaths of his mother, father, and grandfather.

He joined the military at age 13, following family tradition, and became known as the Marquis de Lafayette.

In 1775, he joined the Freemasons, a group that supported Enlightenment principles.

Lafayette's full name is often shortened to simply "Lafayette" in the United States, and many places are named in his honor.



Lafayette was inspired by the American Revolution and volunteered to serve in the Continental Army without pay, despite a royal decree prohibiting French officers from serving in America.

He arrived in South Carolina after eluding the Royal Navy and British ships.

On July 31, 1777, at the age of 19, he accepted a commission as a Major General.

He formed a close bond with George Washington, who treated him like a son. Lafayette participated in his first military engagement at the Battle of Brandywine in September 1777, where he was wounded while leading a Patriot retreat.

He also spent the harsh winter of 1777-78 with Washington and his men at Valley Forge.

Lafayette played a crucial role in securing 6,000 French troops for the American cause and helped capture Yorktown in 1781, contributing to America's independence.



After the American Revolution, Lafayette returned to France as a celebrated figure, committed to bringing principles of liberty and equality to his home country.

On July 14, 1789, he was appointed commander-in-chief of the newly formed National Guard during the storming of the Bastille, an event that marked the beginning of the French Revolution.

Lafayette attempted to control the situation and negotiate a peaceful surrender, but the Bastille fell.

He later sent the key to the Bastille to George Washington as a symbol of liberty.

However, during a petition to demand King Louis' removal at the Champ de Mars, the National Guard under Lafayette's command opened fire on protesters, resulting in numerous deaths and deepening rifts among revolutionary factions.

Following the revolution, Lafayette was exiled from France, but later returned for a celebrated tour of the United States in 1824, visiting all 24 states and being welcomed by figures like Thomas Jefferson.