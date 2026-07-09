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Rich Does Politics w Mike Steger, Promethean Action: Trump Gave Iran The PERFECT Deal, So Who SABOTAGED It?
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Rich Does Politics w Mike Steger, Promethean Action: Trump Gave Iran The PERFECT Deal, So Who SABOTAGED It?

Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Jul 09, 2026

Chapters

0:00 The Deal's Over: Who's Really in Control of Iran?
3:53 A Rogue Faction and the City of London
5:28 Trump's PR Gamble and Israel's Fury
6:48 China: Iran's Economic Lifeline
9:33 Trump Pulls the Bases Out of the Middle East
10:54 Europe Rearms and Ukraine's Meat Grinder
14:19 Poland Turns on Zelensky
16:37 Europe Fractures: Le Pen and the AfD
19:19 Trump Backs Europe's Patriotic Parties
21:42 Why Europe Needs a War
23:12 Trump Puts Europe Over a Barrel
25:49 Poland: The Bridge Between Washington and Moscow
27:46 Toppling Macron After Starmer
30:21 Britain Under Burnham: Censorship and Digital IDs
33:25 Farage Resigns Over the Crypto Gift
35:05 Is Farage Captured?
36:20 Could Prince William Save Britain?

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