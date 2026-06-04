Quantum Just Killed AI Data Centers

A quantum computer just solved in minutes what would have taken the Frontier supercomputer a million years on the power a few houses use while Big Tech keeps breaking ground on data centers.



The result is peer-reviewed and sitting in Science right now, yet AI data centers are still projected to eat up to 17% of US electricity by 2030.

Almost nobody building infrastructure is acting like it happened.



What you'll learn:

✅ The published quantum result that beat a million-year supercomputer run

✅ Three sectors already running *quantum*-assisted AI today

✅ Which AI workloads are quantum-ready right now

