Decisive Liberty
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
Quantum Just Killed AI Data Centers
0:00
-7:24

Quantum Just Killed AI Data Centers

When you are following trends without observing the ENTIRE landscape, you WILL find yourself way behind instead of way ahead...
Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Jun 04, 2026

A quantum computer just solved in minutes what would have taken the Frontier supercomputer a million years on the power a few houses use while Big Tech keeps breaking ground on data centers.

The result is peer-reviewed and sitting in Science right now, yet AI data centers are still projected to eat up to 17% of US electricity by 2030.

Almost nobody building infrastructure is acting like it happened.

What you'll learn:
✅ The published quantum result that beat a million-year supercomputer run
✅ Three sectors already running *quantum*-assisted AI today
✅ Which AI workloads are quantum-ready right now

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Decisive Liberty News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture