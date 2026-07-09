Promethean Overviews: The Ukraine War Is NOT What You Think - True Patriots Are Rising in Europe

In this episode, Mike Steger examines the geopolitical struggle reshaping Europe through the lens of the NATO summit, the war in Ukraine, and the growing populist movements challenging Europe's political establishment.

Drawing on recent diplomatic developments, military realities, and the resurgence of nationalist parties across the continent, Mike argues that the conflict is about far more than Ukraine.

It is a battle over the future of Western civilization itself.

From President Trump's vision for NATO to Poland's break with Zelensky, from the rise of Marine Le Pen to the shifting political landscape in Germany and the United Kingdom, this discussion explores why America's leadership may determine whether Europe experiences continued decline or a civilizational renewal.

Topics include:

• The NATO summit and President Trump's strategy

• America's changing role in Europe

• The Ukraine Russia war and battlefield realities

• NATO's future and European defense

• Poland's growing conflict with Zelensky

• The withdrawal of U.S. forces from Germany

• Marine Le Pen and France's political transformation

• The rise of nationalist movements across Europe

• Western Christian civilization and its future

• The geopolitical battle between nationalism and globalism

Chapters

00:00 Introduction

00:58 NATO's Purpose and Trump's Strategy

02:37 Europe's Military and Energy Crisis

04:24 Trump's Meetings with World Leaders

06:27 The Reality of the Ukraine War

08:53 Poland's Break with Zelensky

10:24 The Rise of Europe's Patriotic Movements

11:43 The Future of Western Civilization

12:27 Conclusion