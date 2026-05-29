Promethean Overviews: No One Saw this Coming - Trump Just Conquered Iran Like Alexander the Great

President Trump’s diplomatic strategy in the Middle East is evolving into something far larger than conventional geopolitics.

In this episode, Mike Steger examines how Trump’s expanding coalition across the Middle East is reshaping the global order in ways comparable to the civilizational transformation unleashed by Alexander the Great.

From Xenophon’s March of the Ten Thousand and Alexander’s conquest of Persia to the Abraham Accords, sovereign nations, and the emerging post-globalist world system, this episode explores the deeper historical and philosophical forces driving today’s geopolitical realignment.

Mike breaks down:

How Xenophon’s victory paved the way for Alexander the Great

Trump’s effort to reorganize the Middle East through diplomacy

The strategic significance of Egypt, Turkey, Pakistan, and the Gulf States

Why the Abraham Accords represent more than a regional agreement

The growing movement toward a new global order centered on sovereign nations

The collapse of the post-Cold War globalist system

Alexander the Great, Plato, and the power of big ideas in shaping civilizations

The battle between creative reason and systems of control

From ancient Greece and Persia to modern America, this is a story about the struggle between empire and civilization - and the possibility of a new era of global development.

Chapters

00:00 Intro

01:08 Xenophon and the Persian Empire

02:37 Alexander the Great and the Middle East

03:55 Trump’s Regional Coalition

05:08 The Abraham Accords

06:18 Expanding the Battlefield

07:03 Alexander’s Empire and Eurasia

08:15 A New Yalta

09:32 Sovereign Nations vs Globalism

10:32 The Power of Big Thinking

11:02 Plato and the Square Root of Two

12:05 Liberalism, Faith, and Civilization

13:00 Final Thoughts