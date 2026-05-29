Promethean Overviews: No One Saw this Coming - Trump Just Conquered Iran Like Alexander the Great

President Trump’s diplomatic strategy in the Middle East is evolving into something far larger than conventional geopolitics.
In this episode, Mike Steger examines how Trump’s expanding coalition across the Middle East is reshaping the global order in ways comparable to the civilizational transformation unleashed by Alexander the Great.
From Xenophon’s March of the Ten Thousand and Alexander’s conquest of Persia to the Abraham Accords, sovereign nations, and the emerging post-globalist world system, this episode explores the deeper historical and philosophical forces driving today’s geopolitical realignment.
Mike breaks down:
How Xenophon’s victory paved the way for Alexander the Great
Trump’s effort to reorganize the Middle East through diplomacy
The strategic significance of Egypt, Turkey, Pakistan, and the Gulf States
Why the Abraham Accords represent more than a regional agreement
The growing movement toward a new global order centered on sovereign nations
The collapse of the post-Cold War globalist system
Alexander the Great, Plato, and the power of big ideas in shaping civilizations
The battle between creative reason and systems of control
From ancient Greece and Persia to modern America, this is a story about the struggle between empire and civilization - and the possibility of a new era of global development.
Chapters
00:00 Intro
01:08 Xenophon and the Persian Empire
02:37 Alexander the Great and the Middle East
03:55 Trump’s Regional Coalition
05:08 The Abraham Accords
06:18 Expanding the Battlefield
07:03 Alexander’s Empire and Eurasia
08:15 A New Yalta
09:32 Sovereign Nations vs Globalism
10:32 The Power of Big Thinking
11:02 Plato and the Square Root of Two
12:05 Liberalism, Faith, and Civilization
13:00 Final Thoughts