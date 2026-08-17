The information shared in the Senate Hearing has been known since 1991 - if you want to know why nothing has been done to stem the tide of this clear and present danger, ask yourself this: Which political party has been dominant since 1991?

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A Nation Founded on Religious Tolerance No Longer Tolerates Its Founders’ Religion

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The episode frames the soon-to-be irrelevance of the Strait of Hormuz as part of a broader strategy since March 2025 targeting Iran’s financial networks while expanding alternative energy supplies, including increased U.S. production, changes in Venezuela, UAE production outside old OPEC quotas, and Iraq pipeline deals to bypass Hormuz, alongside a nuclear power “renaissance.”

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The Dems are OPENLY embracing Islamic terrorist organizations who are waging war through infiltration and annihilation on America - most notably Brotherhood linked El-Sayed who “won” the MI Dem Primary (but did he?)

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You are not hallucinating - it IS warmer and it has absolutely nothing to do with the conspiracy of climate change. ABSOLUTELY nothing. And we are in for a ride this year - and next...

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What you have seen happening in Europe in videos is NOW in Michigan - Minnesota - Texas - NYC - and anywhere else the Democrats have allowed Islam to set up shop... It would have been far easier to have pushed back before now as it will be a challenge to push back now. Ceasing all production of halal products would be a GREAT start...

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William Federer is THE historian for U.S. history - he knows things you would only gain from detailed reasearch, including our previous as well as current run in with Islam.

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Many members of the MSM were invited by China for a psyop and their gullability left them swallowing the psyop hook, line, and sinker - good for China, NOT very good for YOU…

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What happens if all references to God were removed from the data used by AI and asked AI if God exists?

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The late Senator Lindsey Graham was a force to contend with; he knew what he stood for and what he did not stand for— and why. He did not have to like you to connect with you on issues that mattered. Here, he throws his support behind Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh despite the malicious sexual misconduct allegations delivered by vulgar politicians in a fiery Senate hearing speech that left no doubt about how he felt about the way the Democrats were treating Kavanaugh.