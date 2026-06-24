OK... NO ONE Expected THIS...

Before this was possible, the dismantling of USAID was necessary…

About The Shield of America Summit

The "Shield of the Americas" is a multinational military and political coalition officially known as the Americas Counter-Cartel Coalition (ACCC or A3C).

It was established by President Donald Trump on March 7, 2026, during a summit held with leaders from various countries across the Western Hemisphere at his National Doral Golf Club in Miami, Florida.

The initiative aims to combat transnational criminal organizations, particularly drug cartels, and address issues such as illegal immigration and foreign interference in the hemisphere.



The summit brought together leaders from countries including Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guyana, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay, and Trinidad and Tobago.

During the summit, participating nations committed to coordinating military and law enforcement efforts against drug cartels, with President Trump emphasizing the use of military power.

Kristi Noem was appointed as the Special Envoy to the Shield of the Americas, a role focused on counter-narcotics and counter-terrorism efforts.



The Shield of the Americas initiative reflects the Trump administration's strategic focus on the Western Hemisphere, drawing on the 2025 National Security Strategy's "Trump Corollary" to the Monroe Doctrine.

This strategy prioritizes preventing "non-Hemispheric competitors" from acquiring strategic assets in the Americas and elevates migration and cartel violence as national security concerns.



Perspectives

Support for the Shield of the Americas

The Shield of the Americas unites Western Hemisphere countries aligned with President Trump and right-leaning ideologies to address threats like drug cartels.

Military power, rather than criminal justice solutions, is necessary to defeat cartel organizations, which are likened to ISIS and Al Qaeda in the Western Hemisphere.

The initiative aims to fight drug cartels, stop illegal immigration, and block foreign interference, particularly from China, in the hemisphere, which are seen as critical national security issues.

The appointment of Kristi Noem as Special Envoy is a strategic move by President Trump, leveraging her experience to combat drug trafficking and transnational crime.

Concerns and Critiques of the Shield of the Americas