Obama's Worst Week: Starmer Buried in UK, Virginia Court Tosses His Rigged Map

Barbara Boyd argues Barack Obama helped politicize U.S. justice and led a “British intelligence-instigated” anti-Trump coup, then outlines three developments she says undercut his project:

(1) UK local elections in which Keir Starmer’s Labour Party lost about 1,800 races and power in Wales and Scotland as Nigel Farage’s Reform Party surged on anti–open borders and anti–Net Zero messaging;

(2) a 4–3 Virginia Supreme Court decision striking down Democrats’ fast-tracked redistricting referendum, keeping existing 2026 districts, alongside the U.S. Supreme Court’s April 29 ruling in Louisiana v. Callais against race-based gerrymandering; and

(3) examples of “authentic” politics, citing J.D. Vance’s Iowa speech about deindustrialization and military sacrifice and viral AI ads boosting LA mayoral outsider Spencer Pratt’s critique of California leadership.

Chapters

00:00 The Saturday Wrap-Up - Intro - May 9, 2026

01:48 Obama's Starmer and the Europeans Get Slammed

04:36 The Virginia Ruling and the Midterm Map Shift

07:46 How Do We Win the War at Home?