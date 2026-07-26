Nobody Knows How BIG This Gets...

Monday's severe weather setup puts nearly 47 million people in a Slight Risk corridor from Chicago and Detroit through Indianapolis, Columbus, and Louisville, where morning storm clusters could organize into one or more MCSs producing damaging winds and large hail from Lower Michigan into Indiana and Ohio by Monday night.

We break down how the threat may escalate, what remains uncertain about storm tracks and organization, plus Sunday's opening round of hail and wind from Minneapolis to Milwaukee, Tuesday's damaging wind threat sliding into the Mid-Atlantic and Carolinas, and the massive Western heat wave building into early August.