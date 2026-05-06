Decisive Liberty Newsletter PodcastNick Shirley: Almost Taken Hostage in Cuba... 31×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -13:21-13:21Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Nick Shirley: Almost Taken Hostage in Cuba... If you followed the events in Venezuela for the last 10 years, Cuba is a detailed repeat of those vents...Decisive LibertyMay 06, 20263ShareTranscriptNick was almost taken hostage in Cuba. In his 24hrs in Cuba, the government put their spies and intelligence to track and follow my every move. He and his team had to escape before being potentially held hostage or imprisoned.Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksDecisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & ProgramsSubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeDecisive LibertyRecent EpisodesStop Overpaying For Starlink: The FCC Just Fixed It 15 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyTrump Just Pulled a Move No President Has Tried Before 15 hrs ago • Decisive LibertySCANDALOUS Discovery DERAILS Karen Bass Campaign as Mayoral Race Heats Up 16 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyIRGC Fast Boat Ambushes EXPOSED… Then This Happened22 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyMonday Strategic Overview - FROM CONGRESS TO IRAN: The Enemy You Can't See22 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyArab States Prepare To Launch Attack In Iran - Israel On StandbyMay 5 • Decisive LibertySHOCKING Judge Comment to WHCD Suspect as Hochul’s Hit with Mamdani BLOWBACKMay 5 • Decisive Liberty