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Nick Shirley: Almost Taken Hostage in Cuba...
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Nick Shirley: Almost Taken Hostage in Cuba...

If you followed the events in Venezuela for the last 10 years, Cuba is a detailed repeat of those vents...
Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
May 06, 2026

Nick was almost taken hostage in Cuba.

In his 24hrs in Cuba, the government put their spies and intelligence to track and follow my every move.

He and his team had to escape before being potentially held hostage or imprisoned.

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