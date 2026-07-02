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Newsom Thought He Was America's Next President... UNTIL THE FBI EXPOSED THIS
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-7:36

Newsom Thought He Was America's Next President... UNTIL THE FBI EXPOSED THIS

This started under Biden - pretty bad when your own political party is wanting you exposed
Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Jul 02, 2026

California Governor Gavin Newsom is under federal investigation as the DOJ probes his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom’s charities - which paid her over $3.7 million while $350 million in corporate behested payments flowed to family nonprofits from companies that simultaneously received lucrative no-bid state contracts.

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