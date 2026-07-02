California Governor Gavin Newsom is under federal investigation as the DOJ probes his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom’s charities - which paid her over $3.7 million while $350 million in corporate behested payments flowed to family nonprofits from companies that simultaneously received lucrative no-bid state contracts.
Newsom Thought He Was America's Next President... UNTIL THE FBI EXPOSED THIS
This started under Biden - pretty bad when your own political party is wanting you exposed
Jul 02, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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