Border Czar Tom Homan vowed the largest ICE surge in New York City history after Governor Hochul signed a sweeping sanctuary law banning police cooperation with federal agents — as DHS data revealed 6,947 criminal illegal aliens had already been released since January including 29 homicides, 2,509 assaults, and 207 sexual predatory offenses, with the confrontation escalating just as the FIFA World Cup brings millions of visitors to the city.
National Statesman: Trump SEIZES the Bronx - 6,947 Criminals HAULED FROM SHELTERS as NYC IMPLODES
If Hochul and Mamdani wanted to increase safety for the public, she should be arresting and prosecuting anyone doxing ICE agents - end of story...
Jul 09, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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