Decisive Liberty
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
'MULTIPLE FRONTS': Warning Over China’s EXPANDING Reach
0:00
-8:38

'MULTIPLE FRONTS': Warning Over China’s EXPANDING Reach

Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Apr 16, 2026

Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Mich., joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to discuss China’s ties to Iran, CCP influence operations in the U.S. and how President Donald Trump is approaching upcoming talks with Xi from a position of strength.

Chapters

0:00 Trump reveals Xi Jinping’s “Beautiful Letter” regarding Iran
1:02 Chinese spy satellites targeting U.S. bases
1:33 Secondary sanctions: Putting Chinese banks on notice
2:43 Chairman Moolenaar on CCP domestic influence operations
4:33 Salt Typhoon: China’s cyber attack on U.S. infrastructure
6:11 Disrupting China’s economy via the Strait of Hormuz

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Decisive Liberty News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture