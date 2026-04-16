'MULTIPLE FRONTS': Warning Over China’s EXPANDING Reach

Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Mich., joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to discuss China’s ties to Iran, CCP influence operations in the U.S. and how President Donald Trump is approaching upcoming talks with Xi from a position of strength.

Chapters

0:00 Trump reveals Xi Jinping’s “Beautiful Letter” regarding Iran

1:02 Chinese spy satellites targeting U.S. bases

1:33 Secondary sanctions: Putting Chinese banks on notice

2:43 Chairman Moolenaar on CCP domestic influence operations

4:33 Salt Typhoon: China’s cyber attack on U.S. infrastructure

6:11 Disrupting China’s economy via the Strait of Hormuz