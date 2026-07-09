Microsoft Just Kept a "Ghost Particle" Alive 1,000x Longer 🤯

Microsoft just kept a particle that shouldn't exist alive for 20 seconds, a thousand times longer than its own best quantum chip managed a year ago.
The Majorana 2 chip pulled it off by swapping aluminum for lead*, a metal that dissolves in water.
Within hours, some of the most respected physicists in *quantum computing said they're still not convinced.
What you'll learn:
✅ What a ghost particle is and why it hid for almost 90 years
✅ How a metal that dissolves in water made the chip possible
✅ Why Microsoft and IBM both circled 2029 on the same day
Wait until you see the contradiction buried inside Microsoft's own paper…