Microsoft Just Kept a "Ghost Particle" Alive 1,000x Longer 🤯

Microsoft just kept a particle that shouldn't exist alive for 20 seconds, a thousand times longer than its own best quantum chip managed a year ago.



The Majorana 2 chip pulled it off by swapping aluminum for lead*, a metal that dissolves in water.

Within hours, some of the most respected physicists in *quantum computing said they're still not convinced.



What you'll learn:

✅ What a ghost particle is and why it hid for almost 90 years

✅ How a metal that dissolves in water made the chip possible

✅ Why Microsoft and IBM both circled 2029 on the same day



Wait until you see the contradiction buried inside Microsoft's own paper…

