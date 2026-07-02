Max Afterburner: The Newest TARGET IN IRAN Just Got Revealed And No One Saw It Coming

Israel's Defense Minister publicly declared Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei could be targeted - while U.S. envoys were in Doha trying to save a nuclear deal.

Khamenei hasn't been seen publicly since March 2026, is reportedly living in an underground bunker communicating through blindfolded couriers, and may have suffered serious injuries in the same strike that took out his father.

Plus - the full targeting architecture that found Ali Khamenei through hacked Tehran traffic cameras and Unit 8200 AI - and why that same machine is running right now.

Round Up: Russia hit Kyiv with Zircon hypersonics and Iskander ballistic missiles overnight while Ukraine blacked out Crimea