MARXIST Senate Candidate Makes ALMOST $700K a Year - Then THIS Happens...

Abdul El-Sayed, the self-described socialist neck-and-neck for the Democratic Senate nomination in Michigan, releases tax returns showing he and his wife made nearly $700K last year - despite years spent solely in public-sector jobs.

The panel digs into his "defund the police" rhetoric (while he pays for armed private security), the Israel/AIPAC fight roiling his primary against Haley Stevens, and his pick for Senate Majority Leader: Chris Van Hollen, whose own record includes defending a Senate candidate's Nazi tattoo, championing a deported MS-13 gang member, and endorsing Zohran Mamdani for NYC mayor.



Chapters

00:00 – Abdul El-Sayed's Tax Returns Expose the Marxist Hypocrisy

04:13 – "Do Police Need Guns?" El-Sayed's Anti-Cop Stance (and His Own Armed Security)

08:04 – Israel, AIPAC & the Fight for the Michigan Senate Nomination

10:05 – El-Sayed Picks Chris Van Hollen Over Chuck Schumer for Majority Leader

11:17 – Van Hollen's Record: the Nazi Tattoo Defense, an MS-13 Deportee & the Mamdani Endorsement