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Maria Bartiromo: Fed EXPOSES New Force FUELING Inflation
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Maria Bartiromo: Fed EXPOSES New Force FUELING Inflation

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Decisive Liberty
Jul 09, 2026

Wall Street Journal chief economics correspondent Nick Timiraos says Federal Reserve officials increasingly see the AI infrastructure boom as a new source of inflation pressure that could keep interest rates higher.

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