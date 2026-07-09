Wall Street Journal chief economics correspondent Nick Timiraos says Federal Reserve officials increasingly see the AI infrastructure boom as a new source of inflation pressure that could keep interest rates higher.
Maria Bartiromo: Fed EXPOSES New Force FUELING Inflation
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Jul 09, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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