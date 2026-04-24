Logistics in the Indian Ocean During Operation Epic Fury | Sealift & the US Merchant Marine

Depictions of food being provided to American sailors and marines in the Indian Ocean has raised concerned about the quality and quantity of the food.

While the story has been dismissed by the U.S. Navy, the shift from the use of bases in the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman, to those in the Indian and Pacific Oceans, thousands vice hundreds of miles away, have forced the Navy to adopt methods that have not been used for decades.

In this video, we review how the Military Sealift Command and the US merchant marine is providing the fuel, food, and ammunition for the fleets operating in the Arabian Sea, Indian Ocean, and Red Sea.

Download: Military Sealift Command 2026 Handbook



00:00 - Intro: The "Gross Food" Social Media Image & Navy Standards

01:48 - Logistics in the Indian Ocean: A PhD Course in Operations

04:58 - Commissioned vs. Non-Commissioned: The Role of USNS Ships

05:59 - Combat Logistics Force: Oilers, Dry Cargo, & Support Ships

07:51 - Geography Challenges: Losing Bases in the Persian Gulf

09:22 - Diego Garcia: The Essential Forward Logistics Base

11:18 - Fuel, Food, & Ammunition: The Three Pillars of Sea Logistics

13:03 - The "Tanker Treadmill": Console Tankers & Refueling at Sea

15:56 - Lewis and Clark Class: Providing Food and Ammunition

17:17 - Fast Combat Support Ships: The "Frankenstein" Supply Vessel

19:30 - The Challenge of Restocking Vertical Launch Cells (VLS)

20:41 - Current Fleet Deployment: Carriers & Amphibious Groups

25:29 - Sustaining the Force: Rotation & Staggered Replenishment

26:55 - Lessons from History: The USNS Big Horn Grounding Incident

28:32 - Conclusion: Why Logistics Wins Wars

