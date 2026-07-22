[LIVE] Trump SHATTERS Carney With A Forgotten 1930 Law - Rich Does Politics w Steven Kuhn

Chapters
0:00 Trump's 50% Tariffs on Canada
1:33 The Laws No Politician Will Repeal
2:17 Trump, Carney and the Art of Asking for Too Much
3:45 How Companies Route Around Tariffs
4:56 Cars, Alcohol and Dairy
5:48 What's Covered and What Isn't
6:45 Turkey's 200% Car Tax
7:16 Walking the Tightrope Between Globalists and Sovereignty
8:00 30 Days, and the Legal Fight Coming
8:59 Tariffs Over the Ontario Wildfires
9:42 Canada Is Gone
10:41 The Canada He Grew Up With
11:47 Why Canada Has No Leverage
12:31 The City of London Calls the Shots
13:14 Starmer Out, Starmer 2.0 In
14:13 July 4th and the American Message
15:14 What the World Cup Showed the World
15:49 The British Fan Who Met Trump
17:00 The Second Amendment and the Mindset of Freedom
18:35 The HOAs That Ban the American Flag
20:15 Los Angeles, New York and the Vending Machines
22:15 Debt as a Weapon
23:22 A New Financial Tool and the Book Series