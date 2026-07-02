Ketanji Brown Jackson Might’ve FINALLY Made Everyone Realize She's Not the Sharpest Knife at the Table

The Supreme Court punted on birthright citizenship - but the real story is the split screen between the justices.

Ketanji Brown Jackson's concurrence misquoted the Declaration of Independence and dropped phrases like "understood the assignment" and "keepers of the call of remembrance," while Clarence Thomas fired back with a 91-page dissent warning the ruling "will not stand the test of time."

Thomas also upheld biological reality in women's sports the same week - and Larry revisits how Joe Biden and Nina Totenberg tried to destroy Thomas in 1991.

Chapters

0:00 SCOTUS Punts on Birthright Citizenship

2:31 KBJ Misquotes The Declaration

5:07 KBJ's Concurrence Sounds Like Instagram

7:59 Clarence Thomas Torches The Majority

10:01 Thomas Upholds Biological Reality

12:48 Biden, Anita Hill & Nina Totenberg