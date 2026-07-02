Kagan Dunlap: US Marines Risk Everything to Rescue Earthquake Survivors

U.S. Marines are on the ground in Venezuela, joining one of the largest international humanitarian rescue efforts following the devastating earthquakes that struck the country.

Working alongside U.S. urban search-and-rescue teams, international partners, and Venezuelan first responders, Marines are helping search collapsed buildings, rescue trapped survivors, deliver emergency supplies, and restore critical infrastructure.

Military aircraft—including MV-22 Ospreys, UH-1Y Venom helicopters, C-17 Globemasters, C-130s, and CH-47 Chinooks—are transporting rescue personnel, humanitarian aid, and equipment into affected areas. U.S. Navy ships are also supporting relief efforts while Marines help reopen the damaged Port of La Guaira to accelerate the flow of life-saving supplies.

The United States has pledged $150 million in humanitarian assistance, supporting emergency medical care, food, clean water, shelter, and disaster relief as rescue operations continue.

In this video, we cover:

• The role of U.S. Marines in the rescue mission

• Search-and-rescue operations in the hardest-hit areas

• Military aircraft and naval support delivering aid

• The latest developments from Venezuela’s earthquake response

• What happens next as recovery efforts continue