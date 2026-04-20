00:00 - Intro
01:22 - Pure Spec, Bilderberg & Resignations
03:31 - Amanda Ungaro, Paolo Zampolli & Melania Update
09:59 - Trump Admin Epstein Job Requirements
13:31 - Iran Negotiations (Zampolli, Vance, Witkoff, Kushner)
20:57 - Zampolli’s Trafficking & Epstein Recruiters
26:55 - Zampolli Sinister Allegations
28:13 - Zampolli’s shady past Domenica’s UN Ambassador Role
31:05 - Netanyahu involvement in Iran negotiations, Lebanon Ceasefire
34:02 - More Acting AG Todd Blanche Gaslighting
37:09 - 11 “Scientists” now Missing/Dead/Murdered
41:51 - Novartis Cancer Research Scientist (STORY)
45:07 - Stunning Cancer Treatment Trial (STORY)
47:56 - MIT Physicist Murdered (STORY)
52:29 - The Missing 2 Los Alamos Non-Scientists & Liam Neeson (STORY)
1:02:02 - The Missing Non-Scientist & “Night at the Museum” (STORY)
1:08:25 - Amy Eskridge S*icide & Antigravity
1:15:27 - Timeline of 11 Missing Scientists Story & Investigation Incoming
1:17:41 - Epstein, Nuclear Physics, Aliens & Satanic Elites
1:20:03 - Julian on lack of credibility of “UFO Whistleblowers”
1:23:22 - The 5 NASA JPL Scientists
1:24:11 - Caltech JPL Physicist Murdered (STORY)
1:26:41 - 2 JPL Physicists die quietly with no cause of death released (STORY)
1:29:46 - Missing JPL Physicist disappears on hike (STORY)
1:30:51 - Major General William N. McCasland Disappears (STORY)
1:34:47 - Coming up
Julian Dorey: MISSING 11 "Scientists," Epstein's Iran Negotiator, and UFO Lies
00:00 - Intro