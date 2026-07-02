Decisive Liberty
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
Jonathan Pageau: Evidence of Feminism Being the Political Arm of Witchcraft - Rachel Wilson
0:00
-1:04:41

Jonathan Pageau: Evidence of Feminism Being the Political Arm of Witchcraft - Rachel Wilson

Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Jul 02, 2026

In this conversation with Rachel Wilson, we discuss the strange inversion at the heart of modern feminism, its occult and anti-Christian roots, and the way it has turned women against motherhood, marriage, the family, and even the feminine itself. We also look at abortion, witchcraft, gender, the destruction of womanhood, and the vision of marriage as a path of sacrifice, love, and mutual self-giving.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Decisive Liberty News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture