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Jillian Michaels: “An Attack Is Coming” - Washington’s Intelligence Gap Nobody Will Admit
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Jillian Michaels: “An Attack Is Coming” - Washington’s Intelligence Gap Nobody Will Admit

Former CIA Targeter: 18,000 Terrorists & Al-Qaeda Sleeper Cells Are Already Inside the U.S.
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Former CIA targeting officer Sarah Adams spent her career hunting terrorists and hostile regimes for the U.S. government - including serving at the CIA annex during the 2012 Benghazi attack.

In this explosive episode of Keeping It Real, Jillian Michaels sits down with Adams to examine a grave national security threat: more than 18,000 known Islamist extremists and active Al-Qaeda sleeper cells allegedly operating inside the United States.

KEY UNCOVERED THREATS & EXCLUSIVES

Unprecedented Terrorist Alliances: How former rival groups - Al-Qaeda, ISIS, Hamas, Hezbollah, the Taliban, and al-Shabab - are actively unifying, running joint training camps, and coordinating pipelines across Syria, Yemen, Somalia, and Afghanistan.

Homeland Security Crisis: How porous borders, FBI intelligence failures, and foreign funding created the exact conditions for coordinated sleeper cell attacks on American soil.

October 7th "Dress Rehearsal": Why the attack in Israel was a joint operation used as a practice run for the next attack on US soil.

Foreign Infiltration & Funding: The truth behind political influence from the Muslim Brotherhood, DSA-backed candidates, Qatar's funding of U.S. universities, and escalating conflict with Iran.

Taxpayer Taliban Payments: Why hundreds of millions in U.S. taxpayer dollars are allegedly reaching Taliban hands as extortion money every single week.

Benghazi Cold Case: Deep-dive revelations from Sarah's book, "Benghazi: Know Thy Enemy."

ABOUT SARAH ADAMS

Sarah Adams is a former CIA targeting officer and co-author of "Benghazi: Know Thy Enemy." She also hosts her own podcast, The Watch Floor, on YouTube.

CHAPTERS

00:00 - Intro
02:04 - CIA Targeter Sounds Alarm
04:56 - Al-Qaeda In America
06:43 - 18,000 Terrorists Inside US
07:29 - FBI Intelligence Failures
12:24 - Caliphate Terrorist Alliances
17:09 - Dangerous US Counterterrorism Policy Shifts
21:16 - Muslim Brotherhood Infiltration
25:00 - Political Terror Funding US Politicians
29:43 - Qatar University Funding
37:08 - Why US Is Soft On Terrorists
41:16 - US Funding Taliban
47:50 - Iran War What’s Next
56:14 - October 7th Was A Warmup
01:01:13 - Benghazi Investigation

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