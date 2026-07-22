Jillian Michaels: “An Attack Is Coming” - Washington’s Intelligence Gap Nobody Will Admit

Former CIA targeting officer Sarah Adams spent her career hunting terrorists and hostile regimes for the U.S. government - including serving at the CIA annex during the 2012 Benghazi attack.

In this explosive episode of Keeping It Real, Jillian Michaels sits down with Adams to examine a grave national security threat: more than 18,000 known Islamist extremists and active Al-Qaeda sleeper cells allegedly operating inside the United States.

KEY UNCOVERED THREATS & EXCLUSIVES

Unprecedented Terrorist Alliances: How former rival groups - Al-Qaeda, ISIS, Hamas, Hezbollah, the Taliban, and al-Shabab - are actively unifying, running joint training camps, and coordinating pipelines across Syria, Yemen, Somalia, and Afghanistan.



Homeland Security Crisis: How porous borders, FBI intelligence failures, and foreign funding created the exact conditions for coordinated sleeper cell attacks on American soil.



October 7th "Dress Rehearsal": Why the attack in Israel was a joint operation used as a practice run for the next attack on US soil.



Foreign Infiltration & Funding: The truth behind political influence from the Muslim Brotherhood, DSA-backed candidates, Qatar's funding of U.S. universities, and escalating conflict with Iran.



Taxpayer Taliban Payments: Why hundreds of millions in U.S. taxpayer dollars are allegedly reaching Taliban hands as extortion money every single week.



Benghazi Cold Case: Deep-dive revelations from Sarah's book, "Benghazi: Know Thy Enemy."

ABOUT SARAH ADAMS

Sarah Adams is a former CIA targeting officer and co-author of "Benghazi: Know Thy Enemy." She also hosts her own podcast, The Watch Floor, on YouTube.

CHAPTERS

00:00 - Intro

02:04 - CIA Targeter Sounds Alarm

04:56 - Al-Qaeda In America

06:43 - 18,000 Terrorists Inside US

07:29 - FBI Intelligence Failures

12:24 - Caliphate Terrorist Alliances

17:09 - Dangerous US Counterterrorism Policy Shifts

21:16 - Muslim Brotherhood Infiltration

25:00 - Political Terror Funding US Politicians

29:43 - Qatar University Funding

37:08 - Why US Is Soft On Terrorists

41:16 - US Funding Taliban

47:50 - Iran War What’s Next

56:14 - October 7th Was A Warmup

01:01:13 - Benghazi Investigation