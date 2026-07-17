Is Trump Stuck in Iran? Not Even Close

Has President Trump become trapped in Iran? Or is something much bigger unfolding across the Middle East?



In this episode, Mike Steger examines the dramatic geopolitical transformation taking place under President Trump's second administration.

While many focus solely on the conflict with Iran, Mike argues that the real story is the systematic withdrawal of American troops, the emergence of new regional alliances, the rebuilding of national sovereignty, and the creation of major infrastructure projects designed to reshape the Middle East for generations.



From Iraq's troop withdrawal and Syria's political transformation to Lebanon, Gaza, the Abraham Accords, and new energy corridors stretching across the region, this discussion explores why the conflict with Iran may be only one piece of a much larger strategic realignment.

Mike also examines the deeper principles of national development, human creativity, and the American System that he argues are driving this historic shift.



Topics include:



• President Trump's Middle East strategy

• The future of Iran and regional stability

• U.S. troop withdrawal from Iraq and Syria

• The Abraham Accords and Gaza reconstruction

• Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Israeli security

• Iraq's growing partnership with the United States

• Energy pipelines and the Strait of Hormuz

• British geopolitics and the modern Middle East

• National development and the American System

• The future of Western civilization

Chapters

00:00 Introduction

01:03 America's 25-Year Middle East Strategy

02:55 The Hidden Story Behind Iran

04:18 Gaza, Syria & Regional Realignment

07:02 Ending America's Forever Wars

09:08 Pipelines, Ports & the New Middle East

11:44 Why the Gulf Holds the World's Oil

13:17 The American System & Human Progress

15:20 Conclusion