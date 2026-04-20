Iran’s Mine Is Made in China, U.S. Finds CETC Military Chip Inside

CETC Military Chip

The real shock in this mine-clearing operation in the Strait of Hormuz was not under the sea.

It was inside an American laboratory.

At first, the United States did not dare to act.

Then, on April 11, it suddenly announced in a high-profile way that mine-clearing operations had begun.

Why was it so cautious at first, and then suddenly so forceful?

Because something happened in between: the United States recovered an Iranian naval mine and took it apart..