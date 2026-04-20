Iran’s Mine Is Made in China, U.S. Finds CETC Military Chip Inside

1 CETC Military Chip
The real shock in this mine-clearing operation in the Strait of Hormuz was not under the sea.
It was inside an American laboratory.
At first, the United States did not dare to act.
Then, on April 11, it suddenly announced in a high-profile way that mine-clearing operations had begun.
Why was it so cautious at first, and then suddenly so forceful?
Because something happened in between: the United States recovered an Iranian naval mine and took it apart..
China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC) is a Chinese state-owned company established in 2002, with operations spanning communications equipment, computers, electronic equipment, IT infrastructure, networks, software development, research services, investment, and asset management for both civilian and military applications. The company is a key part of China's efforts to achieve self-sufficiency in microelectronics and has been involved in providing advanced electronics for China's military, including components for missiles, drones, radars, and communication systems. The 24th Research Institute of CETC houses the only national laboratory for military computer chips in China. The 48th Research Institute under CETC is a primary research and development base for semiconductor equipment, focusing on silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies. The U.S. has identified CETC as a "military industrial complex company" and has placed several of its subsidiaries on various sanctions lists due to their support for China's military modernization efforts. Due to its military affiliations, the U.S. Department of Commerce added CETC Chip Technology, one of CETC's largest military vendors, to its Entity List in May 2024, restricting Beijing's access to American technology. In 2020, four CETC subsidiaries were placed on the Entity List for their involvement in militarizing artificial islands in the South China Sea. Following the 2023 Chinese balloon incident, CETC's 48th Research Institute was added to the Entity List for supporting China's military modernization efforts, specifically aerospace programs involving airships and balloons. CETC Chip Technology Co., Ltd. is also subject to sanctions under the Taiwan Strategic High-Tech Commodities Entity List, which targets entities with concerns about end-use or end-users related to weapons of mass destruction or other military applications.