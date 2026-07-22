Iran Threatened To Invade Kuwait Then the U.S. Military Unleashed THIS

U.S. Central Command completed its 11th consecutive night of strikes on Iran, hitting military operations centers, maritime capability, aircraft hangars, and logistics infrastructure - including a power substation just outside Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant.

The strikes came hours after Iran launched drones and missiles at U.S. and allied positions in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan.

We break down why the Bushehr substation strike matters, what Iran's rhetoric about invading Kuwait actually means, how the F/A-18 Super Hornet and Shield AI's upcoming X-BAT drone could team up over the Gulf, and the mass-execution campaign Iran is running against its own protesters while it postures abroad.