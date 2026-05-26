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Iran Just Got Caught Laying Mines In The Strait Of Hormuz So The U.S. Military UNLEASHED THIS
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Iran Just Got Caught Laying Mines In The Strait Of Hormuz So The U.S. Military UNLEASHED THIS

Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
May 26, 2026

U.S. CENTCOM launched self-defense strikes on Iranian mine-laying boats and missile launch sites near Bandar Abbas in the Strait of Hormuz on May 25, 2026 - while Secretary Rubio publicly stated a peace deal was "days away."

In this video: a former F-15E combat pilot breaks down exactly

  • what got hit

  • what systems the U.S. likely used (F/A-18 Super Hornets, F-35C, EA-18G Growlers, HIMARS)

  • how the SEAD package took out Iran's Bavar-373 SAM system,

  • what the mine-laying operation reveals about the IRGC's real negotiating posture

Plus: why Iran just ended its 87-day internet blackout after massacring protesters - and what that tells you about a regime running out of options.

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