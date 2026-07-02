Interview Backfires & EXPOSES Zohran Mamdani as a Total FRAUD

Decisive Liberty Newsletter PodcastInterview Backfires & EXPOSES Zohran Mamdani as a Total FRAUD311×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -10:16-10:16Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Interview Backfires & EXPOSES Zohran Mamdani as a Total FRAUDDecisive LibertyJul 02, 202631ShareTranscriptYou will never be able to see Zohran Mamdani the same. This recent interview exposed him as nothing more than a manipulative used car salesman. When we cut out the filler, it suddenly becomes extremely clear.Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksDecisive Liberty reply rulesDecisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & ProgramsSubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeDecisive LibertyRecent EpisodesIKEA Just Proved That Every CEO Downsizing Due to AI Is Leaving $1,000,000,000 On the Table2 mins ago • Decisive LibertySage Steele USA 250 SPECIAL: Navy SEAL Jason Redman Was Shot 8 Times Defending This Country14 mins ago • Decisive LibertyHillsdale College: Why Was the 2nd Continental Congress So Important?39 mins ago • Decisive LibertyKetanji Brown Jackson Might’ve FINALLY Made Everyone Realize She's Not the Sharpest Knife at the Table46 mins ago • Decisive LibertyNewsom Thought He Was America's Next President... UNTIL THE FBI EXPOSED THIS53 mins ago • Decisive LibertyFDD: NATO Summit - Alliances under Strain 1 hr ago • Decisive LibertyFDD Media Call: Previewing the NATO Summit in Ankara2 hrs ago • Decisive Liberty