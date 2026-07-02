Decisive Liberty
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
Interview Backfires & EXPOSES Zohran Mamdani as a Total FRAUD
0:00
-10:16

Interview Backfires & EXPOSES Zohran Mamdani as a Total FRAUD

Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Jul 02, 2026

You will never be able to see Zohran Mamdani the same.

This recent interview exposed him as nothing more than a manipulative used car salesman.

When we cut out the filler, it suddenly becomes extremely clear.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Decisive Liberty News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture