IKEA Just Proved That Every CEO Downsizing Due to AI Is Leaving $1,000,000,000 On the Table

IKEA's AI chatbot started failing at half its customer questions so instead of cutting 8,500 workers, they turned those failures into $1.4 billion in brand-new revenue.

Every CEO running AI layoffs in 2026 is copying the wrong playbook.

IKEA looked at what their AI couldn't do and found a demand map hiding inside it.

What you'll learn:

✅ The one question IKEA's leadership asked that flipped the whole story

✅ Why your AI's failures are actually a demand map

✅ The 3-step framework to reskill toward unmet needs

The €1.3B ($1.4B) didn't come from the chatbot, it came from studying what the chatbot broke on.