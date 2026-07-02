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IKEA Just Proved That Every CEO Downsizing Due to AI Is Leaving $1,000,000,000 On the Table
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IKEA Just Proved That Every CEO Downsizing Due to AI Is Leaving $1,000,000,000 On the Table

Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Jul 02, 2026

IKEA's AI chatbot started failing at half its customer questions so instead of cutting 8,500 workers, they turned those failures into $1.4 billion in brand-new revenue.

Every CEO running AI layoffs in 2026 is copying the wrong playbook.

IKEA looked at what their AI couldn't do and found a demand map hiding inside it.

What you'll learn:
✅ The one question IKEA's leadership asked that flipped the whole story
✅ Why your AI's failures are actually a demand map
 ✅ The 3-step framework to reskill toward unmet needs

The €1.3B ($1.4B) didn't come from the chatbot, it came from studying what the chatbot broke on.

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