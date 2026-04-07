ICYMI - The "Multipolar World Order" IS the New World Order

Do you think the BRICS nations are going to save us from the New World Order?

Do you think the Iran mullahs, China’s Xi, and Russia’s Putin are going to stick it the evil capitalists?

Wre you in favor or making excuses for the lock down for the scamdemic called COVID-19?

Do you believe the BRICS currency is going to save us from the tech oligarchs?

Are you believing that the New World Order is our saving grace?

Do you have any idea what polarity is with nations without borders?

Then you might be suffering from multipolaritis…

The Corbett Report Professor Dr. James Corbett serves up a hefty dose of the reality-based medicine that will educate you on what is collapsing and what isn’t…

And for the Left, this is going to be a shocker.

SOURCES AND TRANSCRIPT