ICYMI: Artemis II Launch Review and the Defense Strategy Behind the Moon Return

NASA’s Artemis II has officially ignited the next era of American space dominance.

But this historic launch isn't just about science - it's about national security and securing the ultimate high ground.

As Commander Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen strapped into the Orion capsule atop the massive Space Launch System (SLS) at Launch Pad 39B, the world watched.

But so did our strategic rivals.

In this video on DEFENSE NOW, they break down the intense geopolitical stakes of the Artemis II mission and the concept of "cislunar security."

Why is controlling the space between the Earth and the Moon the ultimate military vantage point for the 21st century?

From the nail-biting T-10 minute holds during the launch window to the incredible 25,000 mph reentry speeds, DEFENSE NOW covers what a successful free-return trajectory means for the future of U.S. aerospace power and how it counters the rapid advancement of adversary space programs.

Chapters

0:00 - Final Readiness Poll & "Go for Launch"

2:34 - Terminal Count & GLS Takeover

5:05 - Automated Core Stage Pressurization

10:11 - LIFTOFF of Artemis II

11:38 - Crossing the Karman Line & LAS Jettison

16:53 - Main Engine Cutoff (MECO) & Stage Separation

22:36 - Welcome to Orbit: Post-Launch Reactions

⏱️ Key Milestones & Timestamps

* Final Readiness & Terminal Count *

*[5:08 - 7:48] Final “Go” for Launch:* The Launch Director conducts the final readiness poll. All stations and the crew (Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen) confirm they are “go for launch.”

*[12:00] Terminal Count Begins:* The ground launch sequencer resumes the clock at T-minus 10 minutes, officially starting the terminal count with a targeted T0 of 6:35:12 PM Eastern time.

*[14:11] Crew Access Arm Retracts:* The arm providing access to the Orion capsule moves away from the rocket, transferring emergency escape duties entirely to the Launch Abort System (LAS).

*[16:11 - 21:00] Final Automated Checks:* The rocket autonomously executes crucial final steps, including pressurizing the core stage tanks, arming the flight termination system, starting the auxiliary power units, and switching the rocket to internal battery power.

* Liftoff & Ascent *

*[21:54 - 22:14] Liftoff:* The sound suppression water flows, the RS-25 engines ignite, and the solid rocket boosters fire. Artemis II successfully lifts off from the pad.

*[22:31] Houston Takes Control:* Mission Control in Houston assumes control of the flight as the rocket clears the tower and begins its roll program.

*[23:22] Max Q:* The rocket passes through the period of maximum dynamic pressure, where aerodynamic stress on the vehicle is at its highest.

*[25:34] Launch Abort System Jettison:* Following solid rocket booster separation, the protective Launch Abort System is safely jettisoned as it is no longer needed.

*[26:02] Crossing the Karman Line:* The crew officially crosses the boundary into space with good communication checks.

* Reaching Orbit & Post-Launch Operations *