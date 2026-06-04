How To Be The Man & Father Every Woman Wants ft. Nick Freitas

Owning a sports car and chasing validation from a revolving door of girlfriends doesn’t make you a man.



In thie episode, Isabel Brown sits down with Nick Freitas to talk about what masculinity actually looks like in today’s world. Social media has convinced an entire generation of young men that sleeping with OnlyFans models and owning 15 Lamborghinis is the definition of success and manhood.

It’s not; in fact, it’s often the exact opposite.



Nick breaks down the difference between secular masculinity and biblical masculinity, and why real men are called to provide, protect, lead, and serve their families with strength and humility.

Isabel and Nick also discuss the complementary roles of men and women, why those differences matter, and why healthy relationships require mutual respect, trust, and accountability.



As a former Virginia state legislator, Nick also gives his perspective on the future of the country, the state of Virginia, and the responsibility conservatives have to stay engaged and fight for the values they believe in.

At what point is it too late to turn things around - and what should we be doing right now to prevent that?



This was one of the most important conversations Isabel has had in a long time.