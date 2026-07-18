How Families Are Owning Cattle (Without Buying Land)

Most families have no idea who raised the beef on their dinner plate, and the grocery store doesn't either. Every year, the bill goes up. The quality goes down. And the labels on the package mean less than ever.



In this video, third-generation Texas rancher Justin Vincent explains how a small group of families are quietly opting out of the grocery store entirely, by owning real cattle on real ranches, without buying land or quitting their jobs.



Two ways to take the next step…



📞 Ready to talk cattle? Book a call with Justin.

This is for you if you already understand the ownership model and want to walk through availability, pricing, and how to claim your spot at Vincent Farms.

https://ownyourherd.com/vincent-farms



🧭 Not sure yet?

Start Here…



A short guided assessment that shows you where you stand, whether ownership is even an option for your situation, and walks you through every step of how it works, answering the questions most families ask along the way.

Make it to the end and there's a special bonus waiting for you: https://ownyourherd.com/start-here