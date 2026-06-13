🔥Hold On! You Won’t Believe What Trump Just Ordered!

Stephen is joined by Dr. Jerome Corsi to discuss election rigging and fraud. https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/06/watch-youre-not-going-believe-how-crooked-2020/

Trump says a lot is about to come out about the stolen 2020 election and its worse than most can imagine.

What do you think we are going to learn?

http://Godsfivestones.com

What do you think is happening in the LA Mayors race where all of a sudden the third place person RAMAN said she lost and was going to cede the election to now a huge upswelling in mail in votes for her but not for Karen Bass.

President Trump shared his thoughts on the election on Fox News.

SWOW https://x.com/EricLDaugh/status/2065056951248048164?s=20

CEO of ACT BLUE refusing to answer any questions on illegal donations, fraudulent data and donation or foreign money moved into US election.

Why do you think she plead the 5th over and over and does that kill the investigation or just her lawyers protecting her for hurting herself while the investigation continues?