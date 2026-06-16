History's Biggest Wealth Transfer Forced Us To Buy Farm Land

Thank you so much to UMC for sponsoring today's video and helping to make this possible. Be sure to ask about them at your local pivot parts distributor. https://www.umcproducts.com/en/



By the numbers:

Purchased 80 acres for $850,000 = $10,625 per acre

Financed over 30 years

Budgeting to grow a corn crop of 240 bushels per acre in 2025, sold at $4.40 per bushel to earn $84,480

Mortgage payment on the ground of $70,000 per year, plus $70 real estate tax per acre

Have to pay for seed, fertilizer, equipment, irrigation, etc to actually raise corn crop

In this video, Laura dives into the biggest wealth transfer in history and why it’s changing the game for everyday people like us.

With over $84 trillion expected to transfer between generations in the next 20 years, we’re seeing major shifts in who holds financial power and what it means for the future of land ownership. Land isn’t just an investment- it’s a blessing.

I don’t take lightly the opportunity to be a steward of the land and to share this journey with all of you.

For generations, owning land has been a symbol of stability, independence, and security.

But as this massive wealth transfer unfolds, the opportunity to invest in land is quickly becoming a necessity - not just an option.

As farmland values climb - some increasing by over 10% per year in the Midwest - we’re seeing why people like us are choosing to invest in land to protect our legacy and create opportunities for the future.

It’s not just about today, it’s about creating something lasting for tomorrow.



Sources to check out for more info on this topic:

https://www.dtnpf.com/agriculture/web...

https://www.nass.usda.gov/Publication...

https://www.farmers.gov/your-business...

