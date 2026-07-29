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Hezbollah THREAT Against Melania & Barron TRUMP Sparks National Security Alarm
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Hezbollah THREAT Against Melania & Barron TRUMP Sparks National Security Alarm

If they can't get their target, they go after those they love...
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Decisive Liberty

A disturbing new propaganda video allegedly tied to Iran has renewed concerns about threats against President Donald Trump and his family.

On Bolling!, Brigitte Gabriel joins Eric Bolling to discuss reports that anti-U.S. propaganda is now targeting Melania Trump and Barron Trump, what she says it reveals about Iran's long-term strategy, and why Americans should take these threats seriously.

The conversation also examines Hezbollah networks, visa overstays, border security, and the broader challenge of countering foreign terror threats inside the United States.

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