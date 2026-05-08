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Hantavirus Is Listed in the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Adverse Event Report
Meaning hantavirus is a symptom of taking the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Nice, eh?
May 08, 2026
Full Report Here…
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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