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Hantavirus Is Listed in the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Adverse Event Report

Meaning hantavirus is a symptom of taking the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Nice, eh?
Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
May 08, 2026

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