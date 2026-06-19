Goldie Ghamari Interviewed on i24 News: Trump’s Iran Deal Could Save the Regime

Goldie joined i24 News on June 16, 2026 to discuss the reported Trump-Iran memorandum of understanding, the growing fractures inside the Islamic Republic, the regime's continued executions of anti-regime protesters, and what ordinary Iranians are telling me from inside occupied Iran.



While many Western leaders continue searching for agreements with Tehran, the reality on the ground remains unchanged…

Executions continue

Political prisoners remain behind bars

Regime supporters are openly turning on each other, and

many Iranians believe that every day the regime survives is another day it can continue exporting its ideology and suppressing the Iranian people.

In this interview, Goldie explains

why many Iranians remain skeptical of any deal with the Islamic Republic

what Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi said about negotiations with the regime, and

why growing internal divisions inside the regime may signal deeper instability than many analysts realize.

Goldie also shares the messages she continue receiving from inside Iran about the future of the country, the desire for freedom, and the belief that lasting change cannot come through reforming the regime itself.



Watch her full i24 News interview and decide for yourself.