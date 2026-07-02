FDD: NATO Summit - Alliances under Strain

As NATO members head to Ankara, the Alliance is under strain — clashing over defense spending levels, the Russo-Ukrainian and US-Iran wars, and the shrinking U.S. military footprint in Europe.

Trump comes to the table with real leverage, but both Europe and America have real grievances, and the outcome may hinge on which one drives his approach.



On this episode of Foreign Podicy, guest host RADM (Ret.) Mark Montgomery, senior director of FDD's Center on Cyber and Innovation Technology, is joined by

John Hardie, deputy director of FDD's Russia Program; Peter Doran, FDD senior adjunct fellow; and

Cameron McMillan, senior research analyst at FDDs Center on Military and Political Power.

Together, they assess what's at stake in Ankara and whether Trump can secure strong wins from allies or risks mismanaging the moment.