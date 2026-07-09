The Dominican Sisters of Hawthorne have run Rosary Hill Home for 125 years, providing free palliative care to thousands of poor, dying cancer patients without ever taking taxpayer money.
New York’s 2023 LGBTQ Long-Term Care Bill of Rights now threatens them with fines, license revocation, or prison for refusing to use preferred pronouns, allow opposite-sex bathroom use, or undergo gender ideology training, prompting a religious-freedom lawsuit in which the U.S. Department of Justice has joined them as a co-plaintiff.
Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov: Catholic Nuns Face Prison for Rebelling Against NY State Trans Bathroom Mandate
Jul 09, 2026
The Dominican Sisters of Hawthorne have run Rosary Hill Home for 125 years, providing free palliative care to thousands of poor, dying cancer patients without ever taking taxpayer money.
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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