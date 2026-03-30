Erin Molan: I Lost My Dad to An American War... I Know "Boots on The Ground"

“I lost my dad because of war.”

As calls grow louder for “boots on the ground” in the Middle East, Erin Molan delivers a perspective very few can: what war actually costs.

Her father served in Iraq - and later died from cancer linked to that service.

So when politicians, commentators, and people online casually talk about sending troops into another conflict, Erin has a message they need to hear.

This episode breaks down:

The reality behind “boots on the ground.”

The growing tensions with Iran Media narratives vs. battlefield truth

Why freedom is never free Plus, an exclusive interview with an IDF combat medic currently serving in a war zone - and the story behind one of the most viral wartime rescues.

This is not a theory.

This is reality.