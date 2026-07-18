Elon Musk's Grok AI Explains How To Stop WhatsApp (and Other Apps) From 'Listening'

Elon Musk’s Grok AI has sparked a major discussion by explaining how users can improve their privacy settings and reduce concerns about WhatsApp potentially listening to conversations.

In this video, we break down Grok AI’s recommendations, explore how smartphone permissions work, and show practical steps you can take to protect your personal data.

Learn how to manage microphone access, review app permissions, and strengthen your digital privacy without affecting your everyday messaging experience. Whether you're concerned about targeted ads or online security, these tips can help you stay informed and in control.