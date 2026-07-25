Donald Trump Wields Secret Weapon Against London and Iran

This episode argues that Senator Tim Sheehy’s description of Iran’s IRGC as a “death cult” also applies to its alleged financial sponsors in the City of London, framing the IRGC as a deployable terrorism asset within a broader globalist, neo-feudal system.

Barbara Boyd links the 1979 Iranian Revolution and the Three Mile Island incident to a long-running push for limits to growth and post-industrial policies, tracing lines from the Club of Rome and NSM 200 to modern net-zero finance.

The program contrasts this with President Trump’s stated nuclear “renaissance,” highlighting 4 private companies developing microreactors for defense, industry, remote power, and AI data centers.

It then reviews Treasury actions under Scott Bessent targeting Iran’s oil, banking and crypto networks, and parallel sanctions and prosecutions against Mexican cartels designated as foreign terrorist organizations.

Chapters

00:00 The Saturday Wrap-Up - Intro - July 25, 2026

02:40 Iran’s IRGC and the New Dark Age

06:22 President Trump’s Nuclear Renaissance

10:09 Dope and Terror Inc. Is Being Dismantled