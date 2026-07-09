Donald Trump Jr. Left Fox News STUNNED After Charlie Kirk BOMBSHELL

streamed 4 pm ET, 08 July 2026
Donald Trump Jr. sat in the Utah courtroom as prosecutors laid out the evidence against Tyler Robinson, the man accused of assassinating Charlie Kirk - and he walked away calling the case "cut and dry."
Minute-by-minute surveillance video, DNA testing, and Robinson's own text messages to his roommate paint a devastating picture.
And yet CNN, the New York Times, and the Washington Post have gone nearly silent on the trial.
Chapters
0:00 Inside Utah's Kirk Assassination Hearing
0:53 Sponsor: Chapter Medicare
2:11 Fox's Bill Miller On The Damning Video
3:17 How The Media Buried The Kirk Story
6:37 Trump Jr. On Evidence & Security Failure
15:31 The Limp, The Gun, The DNA Evidence
20:11 The Texts That Reveal The Motive