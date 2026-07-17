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Dennis Prager KICKED OUT of Event for Triggering Entire Room of Students
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Dennis Prager KICKED OUT of Event for Triggering Entire Room of Students

Talk about pampering the younger generation...
Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Jul 17, 2026

Destiny says this is the most dramatic event he has ever witnessed at a debate.

Dennis Prager causes an entire room of students to "start texting their parents" and cry.

Eventually the school shuts off his microphone and kicks him off campus.

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