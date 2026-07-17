Dennis Prager KICKED OUT of Event for Triggering Entire Room of Students

Decisive Liberty Newsletter PodcastDennis Prager KICKED OUT of Event for Triggering Entire Room of Students511×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -10:00-10:00Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Dennis Prager KICKED OUT of Event for Triggering Entire Room of StudentsTalk about pampering the younger generation...Decisive LibertyJul 17, 202651ShareTranscriptDestiny says this is the most dramatic event he has ever witnessed at a debate. Dennis Prager causes an entire room of students to "start texting their parents" and cry. Eventually the school shuts off his microphone and kicks him off campus.Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksDecisive Liberty reply rulesDecisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & ProgramsSubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeDecisive LibertyRecent EpisodesFetterman’s RED LINE: Why He’s Packing His Bags For The GOP! And The Muslims are RISING - How's Your Protection Skills?5 mins ago • Decisive LibertyR*pe, Murder and Torture: Inside the Nightmare of South Africa 26 mins ago • Decisive LibertyMARXIST Senate Candidate Makes ALMOST $700K a Year - Then THIS Happens...51 mins ago • Decisive LibertyMattMorseTV Reports on Trump's National Address - And He Has Some Points Many Have Not Thought About54 mins ago • Decisive LibertyTHE ANTI-WOKE INCEPTION: Christopher Nolan Is TROLLING Hollywood With The Odyssey AND IT'S GENIUS! 1 hr ago • Decisive LibertyInside the Quantum Machine: How Hardware Creates the Future2 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyDHS Secretary Mullin On Election Security Amid China Election Interference Claims3 hrs ago • Decisive Liberty