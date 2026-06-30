COST CRISIS: Trump STEPS IN as as farm costs surge

Pivot Bio CEO Chris Abbott joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to discuss how rising fertilizer costs are affecting U.S. farmers, President Donald Trump's move to ease supply pressures and how biological nitrogen technology could help reduce costs and strengthen American agriculture.
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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