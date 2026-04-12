'COMPLETE BLOCKADE': Trump drops BOMBSHELL move in Hormuz crisis

President Donald Trump joins Maria Bartiromo on ‘Sunday Morning Futures’ to detail the Strait of Hormuz blockade, warn Iran on nuclear weapons, outline next U.S. military and economic steps after failed peace talks and more.
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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