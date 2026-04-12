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'COMPLETE BLOCKADE': Trump drops BOMBSHELL move in Hormuz crisis
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'COMPLETE BLOCKADE': Trump drops BOMBSHELL move in Hormuz crisis

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Decisive Liberty
Apr 12, 2026

President Donald Trump joins Maria Bartiromo on ‘Sunday Morning Futures’ to detail the Strait of Hormuz blockade, warn Iran on nuclear weapons, outline next U.S. military and economic steps after failed peace talks and more.

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