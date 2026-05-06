Carney's New War on Trump: Soros's ICC Architect Takes Canada

As attention focused on President Trump’s Iran breakthrough, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney met European and Commonwealth leaders in Armenia and said the rules-based international order is over, arguing it will be rebuilt out of Europe around Canada, the EU, the UK, and Australia.

The episode frames this as a rival power center consolidating against Trump’s America, then highlights Carney’s appointment of Louise Arbour as Canada’s Governor General, emphasizing the office’s powers and Arbour’s role as a UN tribunal prosecutor and advocate for creating the International Criminal Court, alongside references to George Soros’s Open Society support for the ICC and Jack Smith’s work there.

The script then covers a Trump administration press conference on beef, citing declining cattle numbers, ranch losses, and consolidation among four meatpackers controlling 85% of processing, and links this to decades of cartelization and foreign influence in food and commodities.

Chapters

00:00 The Midweek Update - Intro - May 6, 2026

02:01 Armenia, Not Davos: Carney Names the Empire's Successor Coalition

05:24 Louise Arbour: The Woman Who Built Jack Smith's Playbook Now Runs Canada's Military

08:18 From Hormuz to Hamburger: The Lloyd's of London Cartel Trump Just Named